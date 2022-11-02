Canada Unveils Plan To Receive 1.45m Nigerian Migrants, Others By 2025

The Canadian Government has unveiled its plan to welcome 1.45 million migrants from Nigeria and other countries of the world by 2025.

According to Canada’s 2023–2025 Immigration Levels Plan released on Tuesday, the North American country embraces immigration as a strategy to help businesses find workers.

Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, said the plan will attract the skills required in key sectors like health care, manufacturing and technology.

“Last year Canada welcomed over 405,000 newcomers – the most we’ve ever welcomed in a single year. The Government is continuing that ambition by setting targets in the new levels plan of 465,000 permanent residents in 2023, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025.

“The plan also brings an increased focus on attracting newcomers to different regions of the country, including small towns and rural communities,” the statement partly read.

“Last year, we welcomed the most newcomers in a single year in our history. This year’s immigration levels plan will help businesses find the workers they need, set Canada on a path that will contribute to our long-term success, and allow us to make good on key commitments to vulnerable people fleeing violence, war and persecution,” Fraser said.

Also, Executive Director of Canada’s Building Trades Union, Sean Strickland said, “Canada’s Building Trades Unions are pleased with today’s announcement to increase immigration levels in Canada. Historically it has been through immigration that we have been able to grow our workforce, fill our union halls and build Canada’s infrastructure.

“Increased economic immigration is an important step to addressing labour availability across the country and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Minister Fraser and the federal government to find the solutions we need going forward.”

Canada is one of the top destinations of Nigerian youths, who relocated after the #EndSARS protests in October 2020 for education and unemployment purposes.

With Nigeria’s unemployment rate at a new record high of 33.3 percent, the mass exodus known as the ‘Japa’ phenomenon is popular amongst youths.