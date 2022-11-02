Advertisement

Fake World Cup Trophies Seized In Qatar

Channels Television  
Updated November 2, 2022
The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during an event in New York after an announcement related to the staging of the FIFA World Cup 2026, on June 16, 2022. Yuki IWAMURA / AFP
The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during an event in New York after an announcement related to the staging of the FIFA World Cup 2026, on June 16, 2022. Yuki IWAMURA / AFP

 

Qatar authorities said Wednesday they have seized 144 counterfeit World Cup trophies, the latest raid on fakes hitting the market ahead of the football tournament that starts later this month.

The interior ministry said officers launched an operation “acting on a piece of information about a website that promotes the sale of cups that mimic the true shape of the World Cup.”

It released a photo showing the 144 life-sized trophies laid out across a floor and stated that “further legal procedures will be followed”.

The ministry did not say where the trophies were found, nor whether suspects had been detained.

READ ALSO: NFF Suspends NPFL Official For Alleged Manipulation

Football’s governing body FIFA and Qatari authorities have stepped up warnings recently about distributing or buying World Cup fakes.

In June, Qatar warned drivers that it was illegal to have a World Cup logo on car number plates, after special plates were sold in online auctions.

One month earlier, police arrested five people for selling counterfeit clothes with the World Cup logo.

At the end of 2021, they raided a factory in the Gulf state producing perfume in bottles illegally using the World Cup brand.

AFP



More on Sports

Dare Pledges To Make Flamingos World Champions At Senior Level

NFF Suspends NPFL Official For Alleged Manipulation

CAFWCL: Holders Mamelodi Sundowns Beat Bayelsa Queens

France Midfielder Pogba Ruled Out Of World Cup

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV