Flooding: NBA Unveils Disaster Relief Committee

Worried by the ravaging floods in parts of the country, the Nigerian Bar Association has unveiled a Disaster Relief Committee.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by NBA’s National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal.

He said the committee, set up by NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, has Yusuf Ali, as its chairman.

The committee’s mandate, according to the statement, is to raise funds, identify beneficiaries and design an equitable model for allocation of relief funds/materials to beneficiaries.

He also extended the gratitude of other committee members for accepting to serve.

At least 22 states of Nigeria have been affected by the devastating floods that have killed many and rendered others homeless.

According to the Federal Government, over 600 persons have died in the recent floodings in Nigeria.

The disaster had also forced more than 1.3 million from their homes, said a statement by Nigeria’s ministry of humanitarian affairs, released on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, over 603 lives have been lost as of today October 16, 2022,” said Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq.

There are fears the death toll from flood has risen in part because some state governments had not prepared for the floods, said the minister.