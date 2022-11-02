Ghana Assumes UN Security Council Presidency, Rolls Out Agenda

Ghana has rolled out plans to address violent extremism and terrorism in Africa after assuming the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

The Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations in New York, Amb. Harold Agyeman said the Council’s events in November will build on the “clear African focus” towards addressing threats against peace and security.

He said the first of the two signature events for the month will be an open debate taking place on November 3, addressing the theme of “Integrating effective resilience-building in peace operations for sustainable peace”, and will be chaired by Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

He said the debate will seek to foster “a focused conversation on balancing kinetic and non-kinetic components of peace operations, particularly in the continent of Africa”.

Agyeman added that a second signature event on counter-terrorism in Africa will be held in Novermber 10 and will be chaired by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He stated that the debate will explore how such efforts can be best supported by the Council, including through the provisioning of adequate, predictable and sustainable funding.

The Ghana representative also listed other scheduled activities, including one of “special interest” not mentioned in the programme of work including a breakfast meeting with the Elders, annual briefing with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, hearing from Police Commissioners on improving peacekeeping operations among others.

In June 2021, Ghana was elected by the UN General to serve a two-year term on the Security Council from January 2022 to December 2023.