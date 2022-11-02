Reps Summon Finance Minister, Reject AuGF’s Office Budget 

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has summoned the Minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed; the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze; and the acting Accountant General of Federation, Okolieaboh Sylva; to explain why the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF) is undermined in the preparation of the budget for his office.

The Chairman of the Committee, Oluwole Oke stated this while rejecting the 2023 budget proposal of the AuGF’s office.

The committee was furious that only 62 million naira has been budgeted for the AuGF’s office as against 2.5 billion naira initially proposed.

Lawmakers question how the auditor general, Adolphus Aghughu, can effectively audit government agencies with such a budget.