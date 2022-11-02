Terrorists Abduct 21 Children In Katsina, Demand N30m Ransom

No fewer than 21 children have been abducted by a terrorists gang at a farmland in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 12:30 pm, the Katsina Police Command spokesman SP Gambo Isah told Channels Television on Wednesday.

The abductees, he said, are aged between 15 and 18 years. He added that the command has been making efforts to rescue them.

“Yes, we got the report and we are working to rescue them. The children among them are 21, between 15 and 18 years,” he added.

“The owner of the farm was not around when the incident happened.”

Elsewhere, a source from the victims’ communities told Channels Television that the terrorists are demanding the sum of N30 million as ransom or direct discussion with the owner of the farm where the victims were working.

“The terrorists reached out to parents of some of the victims to bargain on the ransom, according to them, they will not collect any amount less than 30 million naira or a direct access to the owner of the farm,” he said.

“They further stated that, they had already made their investigations and found out that the owner of the farm is highly rich.”