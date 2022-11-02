Tinubu’s Manifesto Is A Campaign Against Buhari’s Govt – Bwala

The spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign Daniel Bwala says Bola Tinubu’s manifesto is a campaign against the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

He said this on Wednesday, days after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer released his 80-page manifesto tagged ‘Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’ in which he promised to tackle insecurity and the country’s economic difficulties if elected.

But during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Bwala said the document indicts the present government.

“Let me tell you about what they are selling to the Nigerian people, what they called renewed hopelessness,” he said during the show.

“Let me tell you why it is hopeless. This current government is the government of APC; they don’t even know. Their entire manifesto is a campaign against the government. And a kingdom divided against itself cannot stand.

“Read their campaign manifesto; it is activism. You are doing activism against who? You said you wanted to remove subsidy. You forgot that when Jonathan wanted to remove subsidy, all of them went to the streets and called the heavens to come down on him.

“Remember also that as soon as the election was coming close, when they talked about subsidy, they said who is subsidy.

“Eight years down the line, they have not. Even the PIA that was passed into law which created the platform for the removal of subsidy, they all came out against it.

“Today, even unionists in their party are saying they want to remove subsidy. Nigerians cannot be fooled in that area.

“They also talked about giving student loans. Read that renewed hopelessness. Where are they going to get the funding? There is no economic blueprint for job creation.

“It is even surprising to me that they gathered the same people in the meeting they had that they called private sector players. When you look through, you will see wounded businessmen, who had lost billions as a result of incoherent policies of APC, and they are promising the same people that they are going to create an enabling environment for private sector.”