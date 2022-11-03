Comply With Suspension Order, Acting LP Youth Leader Tells Predecessor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Acting Youth Leader of the Labour Party, Kennedy Ahanotu has advised his predecessor, Anslem Eragbe to take his suspension by the party in good faith and wait for the next directive.

“As a soldier of the Labour Party, you obey the last order. Once an instruction is given by the statutory bodies of the party you have to abide by it,” Ahanotu said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

Eragbe was in October, suspended by the party’s leadership over alleged fraud, insubordination, amongst others, for a period of six month. The party immediately replaced him with Ahanotu in acting capacity.

Eragbe, who was also a guest on the programme alongside Ahanotu on Thursday, said all the allegations were incorrect and that his suspension was illegal.

However, Ahanotu advised his predecessor to obey the suspension order of the party and focus on his senatorial ambition for Edo North in the 2023 general elections.

The acting national youth leader said his predecessor was not expelled from the party and should take his suspension period as an opportunity to concentrate on his senatorial ambition.

“The party has said I should act and that is what I am doing. If he (Eragbe) says he is still the national youth leader, when last did he attend any function of the party?

“He has obeyed the giving of the party and he was sent to the disciplinary committee,” Ahanotu said.