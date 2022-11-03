Advertisement

INEC Requests N50bn For 2023 Budget

Channels Television  
Updated November 3, 2022
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has requested the sum of N50 billion for its 2023 budget, an increment of N10 billion compared to its 2022 budget which was N40 billion.

This was contained in a document submitted by INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yukubu during the commission’s budget defense session in the Senate.

The National Assembly had already approved N305 billion for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

In the budget document, the sum of N2.6 billion is earmarked for off season elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states expected to hold on November 11, 2023.

During the session, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Kabiru Gaya said the committee will properly oversees the electoral body to ensure it is prepared for the upcoming elections.



