Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Daughter In Akwa Ibom

The police authorities in Akwa Ibom State have arrested one Sunday Etukudo for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter, Ofonmbuk Sunday, at Omum Unyiam village in the Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to have murdered the victim over a misunderstanding in the family.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the suspect claimed that the deceased daughter held his manhood during a fight which made him use a stick to hit her head and she collapsed.

Subsequently, the suspect purportedly buried the daughter in his family compound at Omum Unyiam village, though the police have already exhumed the corpse and preserved same for autopsy.

“Based on credible information, on 9th October 2022, at about 1910hrs, one Ime Sunday Etukudo of Omum Unyiam village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, unlawfully killed and buried his daughter, one Ofonmbuk Ime Sunday, aged 20yrs, at the family compound at Omum Unyiam village,” the statement read.

“The suspect alleged that there was a family misunderstanding, which led to a fight, and that the victim held his manhood, that he, in turn, used a stick to hit her on the head, which led to her death, and that he decided to bury her in a shallow grave to cover his track.”

Similarly, police raided a kidnappers’ den and arrested a suspected notorious robbery/kidnapping kingpin, Emediong Etuk, popularly known as Mopol, in the Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police spokesman, before giving up the ghost, the suspect confessed to being responsible for the many abductions and robberies, including the one of Ekom Ime Akpan on October 13.

“On 29th September 2022 at about 1400hrs, one Edet Uyo Ntung ‘m’ was arrested for the murder of one Emem Monday Uyo ‘m’, both of Afaha Ediene village in Ikono Local Government Area.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a lingering family feud. The suspect, who is the uncle and family head of the deceased, invited him to his residence on the pretext of addressing the problem. Rather than doing so, he brought out his machete and cut his face, hand, neck, and other parts of his body, leading to his instant death,” the statement added.

Reacting, the Akwa State Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, has ordered a discrete investigation of the cases, saying that suspects would be charged in court as soon as possible.

He, therefore, warned residents against self-help and urged them to report a case of misunderstanding to the police.