Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC Again Arraigns Ex-Lagos Attorney General Shasore

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, Mister Olasupo Shasore, has again been arraigned before the Federal High Court on fresh money laundering charges involving N109.8million.

Shasore, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was slammed with a 14-count criminal charge along with his personal company, Middlesex Investment Ltd.

The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Section 10 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

The charge sheet also indicates that Shasore in November 2017, committed a breach of money laundering laws by transferring a $300,000 single lodgement into his company account where he is a sole signatory, and was alleged to have failed to report to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), twice on the invitation.

The former Lagos Attorney General was also said to have failed to establish an anti-Money Laundering Desk and designate a Compliance Officer in his company as required by law.

Shasore however pleaded not guilty to the offences alleged to have been committed in Abuja along with the Company.

Although the EFCC lawyer, Bala Sanga, didn’t object to the bail request by the Ex-AGF, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that Shasore continue to enjoy the terms and conditions of the administrative bail granted him by the EFCC.

Justice Inyang Ekwo subsequently fixed March 13 to 17, 2023 for prosecution.

The trial Judge further ordered parties in the suit to put their houses in order ahead of the trial dates.