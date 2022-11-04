Coach Salisu Invites 18 Players For Costa Rica Friendly

Head Coach Salisu Yusuf has picked goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, utility player Dominion Ohaka and midfielder Afeez Nosiru as part of the team to play for Nigeria in a friendly game with Costa Rica team A.

The Super Eagles will face the Costa Ricans in an international friendly in the country’s capital on 9th November.

NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon said the three-time African champions were invited to the Central American nation as the Los Ticos prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Salisu also selected goalkeepers Bankole and Nathaniel Nwosu (U-23 team first choice), defenders Daniel Bameyi, Chidiebere Nwobodo, and Evans Ogbonda, midfielders Nosiru and Qudus Akanni and forwards Sunday Faleye and Edidiong Ezekiel, among others.

The game, billed for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8 pm Costa Rican time on Wednesday, 9th November (which is 3 am, 10th November in Nigeria).

The Nigeria team have been training at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan for the past week, and are scheduled to fly out of the country to Costa Rica on Saturday.

EAGLES FOR COSTA RICA

Kayode Bankole, Nathaniel Nwosu, Daniel Bameyi, Samuel Kalu, Chidiebere Nwobodo, Mustapha Jibrin, Evans Ogbonda, Afeez Nosiru, Samson Paul, Daniel Wotlai, Ezekiel Edidiong, Dominion Ohaka, Qudus Akanni, Shina Akinniran, Sunday Faleye, Jerry Alex, Isaiah Ejeh, Suleiman Garba