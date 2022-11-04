FG Distributes Relief Items To Flood Victims In Zamfara

The Federal Government has flagged off the distribution of food and non-food relief items to the victims of flood disaster and other vulnerable persons in Zamfara State.

The items were handed over to the Zamfara State Government on behalf of the FG by the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Gusau.

Gusau named the items to include rice, beans, maize, clothing and other consumable items which he said were released from strategic reserve by the Federal Government for the victims of this year’s flood disaster.

Zamfara State is one of the states affected by flood disasters this year, with some local government areas of the state being adversely affected.

According to the 2022 flood data released by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, 13,845 people were affected in Zamfara State, 14,628 farmland destroyed, 7,656 houses partially damaged while 2,107 houses were totally damaged

It is against this backdrop that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is distributing food and non-food relief items to the victims of the flood disaster, to help cushion the hardship being faced as a result of the incident.

The Director General of NEMA who was represented by Director of Finance, Sani Jiba, handed over the relief items to the state Deputy Governor, Hassan Nasiha for onward distribution to the victims

He said the items are meant to alleviate the hardship of the victims

The Deputy Governor appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government in assisting the victims.

Also, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, appreciated the gesture from the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and prayed for peace to return to the country.

Among the items distributed to the flood victims in Zamfara State were 1,000 10kg bags of Rice, 1,000 10kg bags of beans, 1,000 10kg bags of maize, 75 20kg bags of salt, 8,000 pieces of nylon mats among others.