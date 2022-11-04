Fire Guts NYSC Headquarters In Abuja

Fire has gutted a section of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The incident happened earlier in the day on the third floor of the six-storey building edifice, with no loss of anyone. It cannot be ascertained if documents were lost to the inferno.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Corps’ Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa.

He said no life was lost in the sudden fire outbreak, adding that the fire was immediately put out by the Federal Capital Territory and Federal Fire Service Departments.

It is gathered that the affected floor is occupied by Planning, Research and Statistics and the General Service Department with the fire affecting only a particular room with electronic gadgets.

“Fortunately, enough, no life was lost and all vital documents were promptly evacuated and safeguarded,” the statement read.

“The management of the scheme heartily appreciates the Federal and FCT Fire Service Departments for their prompt response which minimised the effect of the incident.

“Management also appreciates all security agencies for the invaluable roles they played during the unfortunate incident.”