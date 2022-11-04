Immigration Dismisses Eight Personnel, Sanctions 18 Others

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed eight of its personnel from service while 18 others were sanctioned for going contrary to certain laid down rules of the Service.

Immigration spokesman, Kenneth Kure, disclosed this in a statement on Friday on behalf of the NIS Comptroller General, Isah Jere Idris.

He said the decision followed the approval granted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) to the effect that the conduct of the Personnel has remained grossly unbecoming and unacceptable as members of the Service.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris MFR has announced the summary dismissal of eight (8) Personnel from the Service and a wide range of sanctions for 18 others found to have committed offences against discipline,” the statement read.

“It would be recalled that thirty (35) Personnel were in the cause of the year, presented before both the Senior Disciplinary Committee (SDC) and Orderly Room Trial (ORT) processes to ascertain their level of culpability in the various allegations of offences against discipline ranging from employment racketeering, sharp practices, dishonest conducts, absent from duty without official leave (AWOL) among others, preferred against them.

“After exhaustive deliberations by the committees, eight Personnel comprising one Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI), two Deputy Superintendents of Immigration (DSI), two Assistant Superintendents of Immigration II (ASI2), and three rank and file were summarily dismissed from the Service.”

Furthermore, one other Chief Superintendent of Immigration was ordered to proceed on compulsory retirement while nine other Personnel were demoted in rank. They include one Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI2) who has been demoted to the rank of Inspector of Immigration, two Inspectors who have been reduced in rank to Assistant Inspectors, and six (6) other junior Personnel who have been ordered to lose their current ranks.

“Meanwhile, nine (9) other Personnel comprising one Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI2) and eight (8) junior Personnel were issued warning letters just as six (6) Personnel were discharged and acquitted from all the allegations brought against them.

“In a related development, the Comptroller General has approved the redeployment of 100 Officers and Men from the Lagos Airport with immediate effect while some others have been ordered to face disciplinary procedures to ascertain their level of involvement in some unprofessional conducts and practices reported at the airport recently.

“The Comptroller General wishes to use this medium to restate management’s commitment to zero tolerance for any unprofessional conduct by any Personnel and so enjoins the public to feel free to report any such conducts by any member of the Service for necessary actions.”