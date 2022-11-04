Infantino Condoles With NFF Over Kofarmata’s Death

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has condoled with the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau over the death of ex-Nigerian international Bello Kofarmata.

“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player, Bello Musa Kofarmata. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss. During his career, Bello was capped once with the Super Eagles, while he participated, at youth level, in the 2007 FIFA U20 World Cup,” the FIFA chief said in his letter dated 4th November 2022.

“At club level, having started his career at Kano Buffalo, he will be remembered for his successful career with Kano Pillars FC in two different spells. He played also for Heartland FC, Ifeanyi Ubah FC, and El-Kanemi Warriors FC. Considered one of the great strikers of his generation, his legacy, and achievements, and in particular, his personality, his loyalty, and his human qualities will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Nigeria Football Federation, and to Bello’s family, friends, and loved ones.”