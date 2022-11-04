Insecurity: 446 People Killed In Kaduna Within Six Months – Govt

Four hundred and forty-six people have died in Kaduna State due to banditry, terrorism, and communal clashes between April and September 2022.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this on Friday while presenting the 2nd and 3rd Quarter security report on security to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

He said the figure comprised 285 killed in the 2nd quarter of the year and 161 who lost their lives in the 3rd quarter.

According to the Commissioner, 985 persons were kidnapped during the period under review across the state. While 804 of the number were kidnapped in the 3rd quarter, Aruwan stated that five persons each were raped in the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

Based on the report, 258 persons were injured in the 2nd quarter and 156 in the 3rd quarter, while 5,999 and 1,133 animals were rustled in the two quarters, respectively.

On the weapon intercepted, Aruwan noted that a total of 74 AK-47 Rifles, five locally made riffles, 5,398 live ammunition, and 11 pump action magazines were intercepted between April and September in the state.

Within the period, 168 bandits were killed by troops. The figures cover both 59 in the 2nd quarter and 109 in the 3rd quarter.

He lamented that banditry has adversely impacted farming activities including livestock production in Kaduna but said the state government will continue to strengthen its intelligence network so as to remain ahead of the criminals.

Explaining that it was important to block the flow of illicit drugs that are fuelling insecurity, the commissioner stated that the main sources of funding for the bandits are ransoms from kidnapped hostages, gun running, and leasing of weapons to groups who lacked the capacity to acquire weapons.