Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s Assets A Selective Judgement, Ohanaeze Kicks

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Saturday, described as “hasty” and a “selective judgement”, an interim forfeiture of 40 landed assets belonging to a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ohanaeze said Ekweremadu, who is being prosecuted for alleged organ harvesting in the United Kingdom, should be given the opportunity to defend himself.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja had ordered the interim forfeiture of Ekweremadu’s assets following an ex-parte motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, Ohanaeze said though there are several allegations of corruption cases pending in the EFCC, the urgency and selective judgement in the case of Ekweremadu is curious.

Read Ohanaeze’s full statement: