Forfeiture Of Ekweremadu’s Assets A Selective Judgement, Ohanaeze Kicks

Channels Television  
Updated November 5, 2022
File photo: Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

 

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Saturday, described as “hasty” and a “selective judgement”, an interim forfeiture of 40 landed assets belonging to a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ohanaeze said Ekweremadu, who is being prosecuted for alleged organ harvesting in the United Kingdom, should be given the opportunity to defend himself.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja had ordered the interim forfeiture of Ekweremadu’s assets following an ex-parte motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, Ohanaeze said though there are several allegations of corruption cases pending in the EFCC, the urgency and selective judgement in the case of Ekweremadu is curious.

Read Ohanaeze’s full statement:

ASSET FORFEITURE: EFCC, COURT ORDER HASTY – OHANAEZE

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide condemns the hasty order by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court to the effect that Sen. Prof. Ike Ekweremadu should forfeit 40 landed properties allegedly belonging to him.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands on a moral probity to state that a hasty exparte motion filed by the EFCC on a man who is undergoing some travails in the United Kingdom falls short of ethical standards and natural justice.

We maintain that Sen. Ike Ekweremadu should be given the opportunity to defend himself on his properties; and if found wanting should surely face the consequences.

We are aware that there are several allegations of corruption cases pending in the EFCC, but the urgency and selective judgement in the case of Ekweremadu is not only curious but indeed true to type.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on all the Nigerian legal luminaries of goodwill to intervene against gradual steps towards totalitarianism.

Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.



