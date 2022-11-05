Advertisement

Gbajabiamila Hopeful Young Nigerians Will Be Better Leaders

Channels Television  
Updated November 5, 2022

 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Saturday said he is hopeful that the next generation of leaders will be better than the current and former leaders Nigeria has produced since independence.

He made the comment during the induction of 74 young fellows into the Legislative Mentorship Initiative in Abuja.

The Speaker said the failure of leaders to mentor younger ones is the reason for the poor leadership the nation is experiencing.



