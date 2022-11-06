Advertisement

CAFWCL: Bayelsa Queens Thrash Wadi Degla, Reach First-Ever Semi-Final

Channels Television  
Updated November 6, 2022
Bayelsa Queens are the only Nigerian side to achieve the feat. [email protected]

 

Nigerian side Bayelsa Queens reached their first-ever semi-final in the CAF Women’s Champions League following a 3-0 victory over Wadi Degla.

The Prosperity Girls won their second match of the tournament and needed victory on Sunday to seal passage to the last four.

They reached the semi-final of the competition having amassed six points in three games in Group B. The feat makes them the first Nigerian club to reach the semi-final of the tournament.

Coach Domo Okara’s side will now play the winners of Group A.



More on Sports

Salah Scores Brace As Liverpool Defeat Spurs

Newcastle Thrash Southampton, Move Into Top Three 

Chebet, Lokedi Claim New York Wins As Kenya Seals Marathon Sweep

Teenager Rune Upsets Djokovic To Win Paris Masters

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV