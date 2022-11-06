CAFWCL: Bayelsa Queens Thrash Wadi Degla, Reach First-Ever Semi-Final

Nigerian side Bayelsa Queens reached their first-ever semi-final in the CAF Women’s Champions League following a 3-0 victory over Wadi Degla.

The Prosperity Girls won their second match of the tournament and needed victory on Sunday to seal passage to the last four.

They reached the semi-final of the competition having amassed six points in three games in Group B. The feat makes them the first Nigerian club to reach the semi-final of the tournament.

Coach Domo Okara’s side will now play the winners of Group A.