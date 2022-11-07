FULL FIXTURES: Bayern Face PSG, Chelsea Battle Dortmund In Champions League

The draw for the last 16 of this season’s UEFA Champions League was made on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland with Liverpool handed a rematch with Real Madrid after their clash in last season’s final.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were drawn to play Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2020 final which was won by the German club.

Manchester City will play RB Leipzig and 2021 winners Chelsea also drew German opposition in the shape of Borussia Dortmund. The first leg of all last-16 ties will be played in February with the return matches in March.

The final of this season’s Champions League will be held in Istanbul on June 10 next year.

See full fixtures below:

RB Leipzig (GER) v Manchester City (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Benfica (POR)

Liverpool (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)

AC Milan (ITA) v Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Napoli (ITA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Chelsea (ENG)

Inter Milan (ITA) v Porto (POR)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Bayern Munich (GER)