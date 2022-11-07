Advertisement

FULL FIXTURES: Bayern Face PSG, Chelsea Battle Dortmund In Champions League

Channels Television  
Updated November 7, 2022
UEFA Champions League’s ambassador Hamit Altintop holds the slip of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League football cup round of 16 draw ceremony on December 16, 2019 in Nyon.
Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

 

The draw for the last 16 of this season’s UEFA Champions League was made on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland with Liverpool handed a rematch with Real Madrid after their clash in last season’s final.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were drawn to play Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2020 final which was won by the German club.

Manchester City will play RB Leipzig and 2021 winners Chelsea also drew German opposition in the shape of Borussia Dortmund. The first leg of all last-16 ties will be played in February with the return matches in March.

The final of this season’s Champions League will be held in Istanbul on June 10 next year.

See full fixtures below: 

RB Leipzig (GER) v Manchester City (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL) v Benfica (POR)
Liverpool (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)
AC Milan (ITA) v Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Napoli (ITA)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Chelsea (ENG)
Inter Milan (ITA) v Porto (POR)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Bayern Munich (GER)



More on Sports

Barcelona Draw Manchester United In Europa League

Liverpool Handed Real Madrid Rematch In Champions League Last 16

Premier League Club Southampton Sack Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

CAFWCL: Bayelsa Queens Thrash Wadi Degla, Reach First-Ever Semi-Final

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV