IGP Orders Distribution Of Additional Election Security Kits To Personnel

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate distribution of additional equipment for use by officers and men of the force before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

They include batches of uniforms, kits, accouterments, and anti-riot equipment comprising bullet-proof vests with armored plates, ballistic helmets, long and short-range tear gas for civil disorder management, and stun guns.

In a statement on Monday, Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the items are to ensure officers appear in clean uniforms and are well-suited to discharge policing services professionally and for the general safety of all and sundry across the country.

“This distribution is coming on the heels of the recently procured batch of the items to cater for the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force as preparations are in top gear for the forthcoming General Elections, to optimize professionalism and friendly engagements in crowd control, as well as the subduing of any civil unrest; and to maximally adopt modern techniques of curtailing crimes and criminality,” the statement read.

The IGP also reiterated his administration’s continuous commitment to upgrading the operational capability of the Force at all levels in order to completely stamp out crimes and criminality in the country while providing top-notch election security management for the 2023 General Elections.

He charged officers and men of the Force to exhibit discipline, and decency, and respect for people’s fundamental rights while discharging their duties.