PDP Crisis May Get Messier, Fayose Warns

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose says the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may get “messier” if the contending issues are not quickly resolved.

The ex-governor, in a tweet on Sunday night, expressed concerns on the “serious turbulence” rocking the main opposition party.

“I see more serious turbulence for PDP more than ever before. I have been silent all this while hoping that things will get better.

“I advise we do more than we are doing now to resolve this crisis as events in days/weeks ahead may likely get messier. I pray this advice is not ignored,” Fayose tweeted.

Fayose contested the PDP presidential primary in May alongside others but lost to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. The ex-governor subsequently said a Southerner must emerge President in 2023. However, in September, he shifted hs position and said despite his support for Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, he would work for the party’s presidential candidate (Atiku) in the 2023 general elections.

Wike has been having a running battle with Atiku and PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu for months, insisting northerners cannot occupy both positions.

With the official commencement of campaigns for the 2023 elections, the PDP late September unveiled a 600-member campaign council headed by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel.

Atiku and his supporters have been seen at rallies in Bauchi, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, and a few places. However, Wike and his allies like Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have not been seen at any rally of the PDP presidential candidate.

Since he lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku at the party’s primary in May, Wike has for months demanded Ayu’s resignation over what he termed “injustice” to southerners.

Atiku, Nigeria’s former Vice President between 1999 and 2007, is in the race for Aso Rock’s top job alongside top contenders like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).