PDP G5: Benue Road Leading To Ayu’s House Named After Wike

Five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as G5 on Monday stormed Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to witness the inauguration of some projects started and completed by Governor Samuel Ortom.

With Ortom at the event were Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). The five governor have been consistent in their demand that Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman.

One of the projects inaugurated on Monday was the 2.1km Township Road constructed by the Ortom administration and named the Nyesom Wike Road.

The road, which is behind the Commissioner’s Quarters in Makurdi and which leads to Ayu’s house, was inaugurated by a former governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswam.

Before the inauguration, the G5 took time to address PDP supporters at a rally organised to drum support for all PDP candidates in Benue including the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and PDP governorship candidate in the state, Titus Uba.

Last night, Wike said the PDP G5 are bonded to save Nigeria and nobody can break their ranks in their continued insistence that Ayu should resign as the national chairman of the party.

“People have tried to see how they can break us, you cannot. We are bonded to save Nigeria.

“That is why when you see all of us, we are impenetrable. Nobody can divide us. They have tried everything in this world to divide us, but no way.

“The way we operate; I will talk, we have people who don’t talk. You may be underrating them. By the time they will shock you, you will think it is Wike, it is not Wike you are seeing,” he said.

For months, the G5 has demanded the resignation of Ayu, saying northerners should not be the PDP national chairman and presidential candidate.

However, Ayu, a Benue indigene, has insisted that he won’t step down till the end of his four-year tenure, even as the G5 makes his resignation a precondition to support Adamawa-born Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential ambition.