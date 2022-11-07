Peter Obi Only Candidate Canvassing Pan Nigeria Ideal – LP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) Chris Nwaokobia has boasted that the presidential candidate of the party remains the only one among the contenders for the 2023 election who is not driven by ethnic sentiments.

“The only candidate who has in every thought and respect canvassed a pan Nigeria ideal is Peter Gregory Obi and oftentimes when I look at what people say, the question is why always Obi?

“I tell you, when this flooding thing started, people wondered why he started his visits from the North-Central before he went to the South-South and the South-East and the same people who accused him of being a regional candidate said oh why would he go to the North first? Why would he go to the South-South and why not Anambra State?

“He went to Anambra after he had visited the North and the South-South because simply, the challenge of our nation is beyond the propriety of ethnocentric sentiment, it’s about empathy, passion, commitment and love for a nation that desires a leader who cares, who has a deep commitment to a progressive nation and the only candidate in the amphitheatre is Peter Gregory Obi,” Nwaokobia said on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Monday.

While responding further to the claim from other camps that his candidate is a regional candidate, the member of Obi-Datti Campaign Council said it is the other candidates who rather run their campaigns based on ethnocentric and regional sentiments, insisting that Obi is the only one who said that he should only be voted based on his capacity to lead.

“I will say this, you know the candidate of APC, you know the Emilokan philosophy, you know the Atiku and how the North would need a Northern president who is pan Nigerian and then you see other candidates who are talking about their ethnocentric and regional biases but Obi is the only candidate who has come and said something clearly, he said do not vote for me because I am Igbo, vote for me because of my competency and my capacity, vote for me because of my passion and my understanding of the urgency of now,” Nwaokobia said.