Premier League Club Southampton Sack Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

Premier League club Southampton announced Monday they had sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a poor start to the season.

The south coast club, in the relegation zone after Sunday’s 4-1 defeat against Newcastle, said it was the “appropriate time to make a change”.

“Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad,” Southampton said in a statement.

First-team coach Ruben Selles will take charge of the side on an interim basis.

AFP