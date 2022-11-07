Tinubu’s Hectic Campaign Schedule Won’t Let Him Attend Debates – Keyamo

One of the spokespersons for Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has said that the hectic campaign schedule of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu won’t permit him to attend debates.

Keyamo, in a statement made available to Channels Television, said Tinubu did not attend a presidential debate on Sunday because he has received a lot of invitations by television and radio stations and he won’t want to be unfair to any of the broadcast houses.

Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were absent at the debate on Sunday attended by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Although Delta State Governor and PDP vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa represented Atiku, Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima were absent.

In his statement after the debate, Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, explained that “many radio and TV networks in Nigeria have indicated interests to host such debates and out of deference to other TV and radio stations, our candidate will not be making selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others”.

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks, hence our decision for him not to start with one TV station and later ignore others,” he added.

Keyamo also said before now realised the importance of speaking directly to Nigerians and has embarked on Town Hall meetings beginning with his interaction with the business community and other stakeholders in Kano and Lagos.

“Nigerians will hear from our candidate loud and clear through other forums,” he noted.