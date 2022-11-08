Contempt: EFCC Chairman Appeals Court Ruling Sending Him To Jail

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has appealed the court ruling sending him to the Kuje Correctional Centre for contempt.

Channels Television had reported how Justice Chizoba Oji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court convicted Bawa in relation to his agency’s failure to comply with an earlier order of the court.

In her ruling on Tuesday, Justice Oji held that the anti-graft czar is in contempt of the order of the court made on November 21, 2018, directing the commission to return to an applicant, his Range Rover (super charge) and the sum of N40 million.

READ ALSO: Contempt: Court Convicts EFCC Chairman, Directs IGP To Execute Order

The judge further directed the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to ensure that the order of this court is executed forthwith.

Reacting to the judgement in a chat with Channels Television’s correspondent and some other journalists, Bawa said an appeal had been filed.

42-year-old Bawa who appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption to defend his agency’s budget, said the law would take its natural course.

“Well, we have appealed against it, so we will allow the natural course of law to take its effect,” Bawa said.

Bawa stated that the commission requested more funding for its Academy and the agency’s operations which he said requires money.

The EFCC boss is confident that the 9th National Assembly, which he described as purposeful, would heed the request.