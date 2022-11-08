NDDC Repairs Roads Damaged By Floods In Rivers, Bayelsa

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced fixing some roads ravaged by flood in Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta State.

NDDC spokesman, Ibitoye Abosede, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday said the move followed a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He listed the roads as East-West Road at Ahoada in Rivers State, Mbiama in Bayelsa State and Patani in Delta State.

According to Abosede, NDDC Acting Managing Director, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, stated that the intervention in the Ahoada road had restored the link between Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Audu-Ohwavborua said that the devastation was massive, necessitating the directive by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, to the NDDC to move in immediately to restore the road and make it motorable.

“We were here a week ago with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was concerned about the devastation caused by the flood,” he said.

“The day we visited, it was impossible for any vehicle to ply between Rivers and Bayelsa States. These are the kinds of things that the NDDC is created for, to intervene in critical situations. Now, there is some thoroughfare between Rivers and Bayelsa State.

“Hopefully, in the coming days, there will be thoroughfare between Bayelsa and Delta states. The Ahoada section is already motorable.

“We expect more progress in the coming days in the interest of the people of the Niger Delta region that have endured a lot of pains on account of the flood.”