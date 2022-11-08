PDP: Bala Mohammed Meets Atiku In Abuja

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on Tuesday met with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja.

The meeting held amid unconfirmed reports that the Bauchi Governor was mulling withdrawing his support for Atiku’s 2023 presidential bid.

“Today, I led a delegation of Bauchi State stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to Abuja on a courtesy visit to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” Mohammed said in a statement.

“Key to our discussion were issues relating to the progress of our great party.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, spokesperson of the Atiku campaign, Dino Melaye, said Mohammed remained strongly in support of the Atiku campaign.

At least five Governors of the PDP have withdrawn their support for Mr Atiku.