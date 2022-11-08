Polls Open In US Midterm Elections

Americans began voting Tuesday in midterm elections, with Republicans chasing a congressional majority that would paralyze President Joe Biden’s agenda for the next two years and pave the way for Donald Trump to return to the White House.

Polling stations on the east coast started opening at 6:00 am (1100 GMT). With control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate up for grabs, more than 40 million people have already cast their ballots in pre-poll voting across the country.