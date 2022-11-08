Advertisement

Polls Open In US Midterm Elections

Updated November 8, 2022

 

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore poses for pictures with supporters during a rally with US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden on the eve of the US midterm elections, at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

 

Americans began voting Tuesday in midterm elections, with Republicans chasing a congressional majority that would paralyze President Joe Biden’s agenda for the next two years and pave the way for Donald Trump to return to the White House.

Polling stations on the east coast started opening at 6:00 am (1100 GMT). With control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate up for grabs, more than 40 million people have already cast their ballots in pre-poll voting across the country.



