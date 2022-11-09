Advertisement

AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis To Step Down

Updated November 9, 2022
AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis is to step down in December, the Serie A champions said on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old South African had previous spells at the helm of Major League Soccer in the US and with English club Arsenal. He has been with Milan since 2018.

“After four wonderful, challenging years I will be leaving Milan,” Gazidis said.

“I owe so much to this club, its people, its fans and to this city, that literally saved my life,” said Gazidis, who overcame cancer whilst at the club.

Milan was acquired by American investment group RedBird at the start of the season.

