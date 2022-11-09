Atiku/Okowa Will Sweep Polls In Borno, Other States, Says PDP

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Rally holds today in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital, the PDP says it is certain that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa will record a sweeping victory in Borno and other States of the federation in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by its spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP further asserts that it will be a hard task for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, to secure the statutory 25% votes in most States of the country and particularly in Borno State despite being the home State of the APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

“This is because, while Asiwaju Tinubu is not on ground being no match for PDP’s more popular and much loved Atiku Abubakar, the APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima has since lost face with the citizens following his abysmal failure as Governor of the State.

“Since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as Presidential Candidate of the PDP, the APC, particularly in Borno State has been disconcerted, confused and disorganized by the mass exodus of APC members into the PDP across the nooks and crannies of the State in support of Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

“Reports from Borno State show that in the last one month, the PDP has recorded over a million new entrants. These are mostly members of the APC and other well-meaning Nigerians who have rejected the failed APC to support the PDP and Atiku Abubakar in the mission to rescue their State and Nigeria at large from the stranglehold of the APC.

“The people of Borno State have suffered untold hardship, sorrow and pain under the APC and are eager for a new lease of life under the PDP and Atiku Abubakar whose proven leadership capacity represents their renewed hope for survival, security, economic sustenance, infrastructural regeneration and return to normal life.

“Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Candidacy represents an end to the era of fake promises and false assurances of safety which the people of Borno and Nigerians across the nation have been subjected to in the last seven and half years; he represents the desires and hope of Nigerians for a more secure nation under a sincere, transparent, effective and committed government that has the capacity to deliver on its mandate,” the party’s statement partly read.

The PDP admonished the APC to read the handwriting on the wall, end its shenanigans and accept the fact that the people of Borno State and Nigerians have since pitched their tents with the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections and nothing can change their resolve.