‘Devastated’ Reece James Rues World Cup Miss Over Injury

Chelsea defender Reece James says he is devastated he couldn’t recover quickly enough from a knee injury to make the England team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

James, who suffered the knee injury against AC Milan on October 11, was informed by England Manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday that he won’t make the team as he does not want to risk him.

While reacting to the news in a Twitter post on Wednesday, the wingback expressed his disappointment at not being able to make it to the World Cup even after putting in extra efforts to recover in time. He, however, acknowledged the risk involved in being included in the team without fully recovering and wished his teammate’s good luck.

James was initially ruled out for eight weeks after sustaining the injury and has been doing all he could to be fit.

Last week, Chelsea flew him to Dubai to continue his rehabilitation alongside a member of the club’s medical department.

Southgate is expected to announce his squad soon ahead of the tournament which kicks off on November 20, 2022.

The Three Lions will be hoping to do better than their last outing in the 2018 World Cup in Russia where they were beaten in the semi-final by Croatia who went on to lose to the eventual winners France in the final.