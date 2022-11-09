IGP Deploys Three Armed Drones To Tackle Insecurity

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed three armed drones to tackle insecurity across the country.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying newly acquired drones will assist the Police in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing armed aerial support to officers on reconnaissance operations.

The three newly acquired UAVs are rotary-wing aircraft that have the capacity to fly up to an altitude of 1, 000 feet.

READ ALSO: Scores Injured As Hoodlums Attack Atiku’s Convoy In Borno

Noting that the deployment of the drones is based on necessity, the IGP said three more Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) of the same specifications are still expected to arrive in the country in the shortest possible time.

According to him, the constant deployment and judicious use of UAVs, ordered a total clampdown on non-state actors and criminals in the country.

The police boss also warned criminal elements causing havoc across the country to turn over a new leaf.

See the full statement issued below: