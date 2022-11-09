Nine Killed In Adamawa Auto Crash 

No fewer than nine persons were killed and six others injured on Wednesday after a truck conveying laterite sand lost control causing an accident in Adamawa State.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck veered off the road after the driver lost control at the Vunoklang junction, near the Jimeta bridge and rammed into other vehicles before crashing into a mechanic workshop, killing the workers.

The driver of the truck was said to have escaped and abandoned his vehicle.

Outraged by the incident, youths set the truck ablaze resulting in a fire outbreak which spread to other shops causing damages.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission in the state, Yelwa Dio said those with injuries have been moved to a hospital.