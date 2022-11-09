NNPC BOARD: Court Fixes Dec 15th To Hear Ararume’s Suit

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed the 15th of December, 2022 for the hearing of a N100B Suit filed against President Muhammadu Buhari over an alleged unlawful removal of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as a non Executive Chairman of the newly Incorporated Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC).

Senator Ararume is claiming the sum from the Federal Government as damages caused him in the alleged unlawful and unconstitutional way and manner by which he was removed as the NNPC Chairman after using his name to incorporate the entity.

At the hearing of the suit, Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo ordered that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) be joined as a party in the suit in the absence of an objection from Mister Chris Uche who represented Ararume and Alhasan. Shuaib who represented President Buhari.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed December 15 for further mention into the suit and ordered that the amended originating summons be served on parties before the adjourned date.