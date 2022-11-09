PDP Crisis: G5 Has Never Closed Door For Reconciliation, Says Wike

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he and his allies are open to reconciliation with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike and his allies have been at loggerheads with the party after the Rivers leader lost the PDP presidential primary to Atiku Abubakar. They are demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the PDP and have pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign. Reconciliation moves have also failed.

But speaking after four of his allies, better known as the G5, visited the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Wike said they never closed the door for reconciliation.

“I have stated severally that we are here for reconciliation. We have never closed the door for reconciliation. All we are calling for is equity, fairness, and justice. In fact, that is the hallmark that PDP stands for. We have never closed the door and we would not close the door,” Wike said after the Wednesday visit to Bauchi State.

“All we are saying is, ‘Look, let the right thing be done.’ If the right thing is done, the whole country would know that the election is over. This G5 you are seeing is the bedrock of the party so we would not close the door for reconciliation; we are open for reconciliation any day, anytime.”

The visit comes on the heels of reports that the Bauchi governor is set to leave the party’s presidential campaign over claims that Atiku’s loyalists are working against his re-election.

Governor Mohammed visited Atiku on Tuesday in Abuja as part of efforts to resolve the most recent conflict in the main opposition party.

He said the letter conveying his resignation, was written with “all honesty and sincerity and with a deep sense of fidelity”. The visit to Atiku was a great platform to “extensively” discuss the issues raised in the letter, the governor said.