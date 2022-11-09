Real Sociedad Beat Nine-Man Sevilla To Go Third

Real Sociedad moved provisionally third in La Liga with a 2-1 win on Wednesday at struggling Sevilla, who had two men sent off in the first half.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side, 17th, were unable to build on their point in the Seville derby at the weekend and red cards for Ivan Rakitic and Tanguy Nianzou gave them an uphill struggle at a frustrated Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Alexander Sorloth sent Real Sociedad ahead in the 20th minute with a well-measured chip over goalkeeper Bono after being fed by Mikel Merino.

Alex Remiro made a sublime save at full stretch to stop Isco from equalising, but after that Sevilla became their own worst enemy.

Rakitic and Nianzou were both sent off for ugly challenges on Brais Mendez, just six minutes apart.

Mendez punished Sevilla further by tucking home the second goal after another perfectly-weighted through-ball from Merino.

However Rafa Mir nodded Alex Telles’s cross past Remiro before the break to give his team a glimmer of hope, despite their numerical disadvantage.

Sorloth missed from point blank range after Bono deflected David Silva’s low shot into his path at an awkward height.

Sevilla stayed in the game but could not find an equaliser and also remain without a single win at home this season in the top flight.

Elsewhere Almeria beat Getafe 1-0 thanks to Leo Baptistao’s 26th minute header.

Atletico Madrid visit Real Mallorca later on, while Espanyol welcome Quique Setien’s Villarreal.

