Some Of Wike’s Allies Will Work For Atiku, Says Dino Melaye

Some of the governors in Nyesom Wike’s camp will support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

This is according to the spokesman of the Atiku/PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Dino Melaye.

The main opposition party has been in crisis following Atiku’s victory at the presidential primary where he defeated Governor Wike of Rivers State. The governor and his allies have since then demanded the resignation of the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, maintaining that he is from the same region as the party’s flagbearer. Efforts to reconcile them have thus far failed with Wike and his allies pulling out of the party’s presidential campaign.

However, Melaye, a former Senator representing Kogi West, believes some of the governors in Wike’s camp will work for the party in next year’s general election.

READ ALSO: [PDP] Bala Mohammed Meets Atiku In Abuja

“What is the role of Atiku Abubakar in Ayu leaving or not? To start with, the governors brought in Ayu without the consent or approval of Atiku,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

“Ayu is a creation of the governors. Governor Wike was responsible for the coming of Ayu while governor Ortom was the guarantor.

“Ayu is their product. That is why there was no competition. That is why Ayu was the sole candidate. By the time Ayu was coming, were they thinking that Ayu is from Abia, Enugu, or Ogbomoso?

“Ayu is not Atiku’s son that he will say ‘go and sit down.’ For you to ask Atiku to take panadol for another person’s headache shows the insincerity of purpose, heart, and commitment.

“Above all, by the grace of God, at the end of the day, we may not get everybody together, but I want to tell you that some of these governors are still going to work for their party.

“Even one of the governors — governor of Abia — when he was talking in Makurdi yesterday, said that they should vote PDP from top to bottom. He did not segregate, meaning that he is ready to work for the party.”