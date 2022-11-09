There Won’t Be Food Shortage In 2023 – FG

The Federal Government has again debunked claims that the nation would experience food shortage in 2023.

Minister of Agriculture, Mohammad Abubakar, disclosed this on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House.

He stated that the government is working to decrease inflation rate and ensure food security primarily through subsidising fertilizer, improving production and prevent smuggling among other strategies.

In the last two months, houses and farmlands have been submerged in Lagos, Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Imo, Abia States, and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), over 600 people have died and millions displaced by devastating floods that hit more than 20 states in the last few months.

The 2022 floods have attracted international “solidarity”. In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, King Charles III sympathised with Nigeria over the “devastating” incidents.