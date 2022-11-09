Advertisement

Trump’s Ex-Spokesperson Sarah Sanders Elected Arkansas Governor

Channels Television  
Updated November 9, 2022
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2019, ex-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC.  SAUL LOEB / AFP

 

Donald Trump’s former White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders won Tuesday’s gubernatorial race in heavily Republican Arkansas, US media projected.

She had been favored to beat Democrat Chris Jones in the southern state that her father, who ran twice for the Republican presidential nomination, governed from 1996 to 2007.

Sanders, 40, ran a campaign that lambasted President Joe Biden, a moderate Democrat, as “radical,” and like Republicans across the country hammered Democrats on issues including inflation, border policies, and crime.

She said she was “ready to join the coalition of strong conservative governors defending our freedom and empowering our people.”

READ ALSOUS Livid As Basketball Star Griner Is Moved To Russia Penal Colony

As the top spokesperson at the Trump White House Sanders was routinely criticized for perpetuating untruths when answering journalists’ questions.

A mother of three children, Sanders frequently discussed her family and religious faith while working in the press room.

When she departed the post in 2019, Trump praised her as a “warrior,” and later said she would be “fantastic” as Arkansas governor.

AFP



More on World News

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Seoul’s Military Says

At COP27, US Says Election Won’t Disrupt Climate Plan

Zelensky Urges ‘Unwavering Unity’ In US Until ‘Peace Restored’

Polls Open In US Midterm Elections

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV