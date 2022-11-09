Twitter Introduces ‘Official’ Label To Differentiate Subscribed Verification

Twitter says it will add a new “official” label to some verified distinguished accounts. The label, according to the micro-blogging platform, would be located under the account name and handle.

Twitter’s Early-Stage Products Executive Esther Crawford said this on Tuesday.

Confirming that not all previously verified accounts will get the new label, Crawford said the new label is not available for purchase and will only be offered to “government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures”.

“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the ‘Official’ label to select accounts when we launch,” she tweeted.

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures.

“The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features.

“We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

Since acquiring Twitter, billionaire owner Elon Musk has not hidden the intention to start charging for the blue tick verification. He initially said verified handles would be charged $20 per month but eventually lowered the price to $8 per month.

Twitter is expected to roll out its new system after the US midterm elections to check the spread of misinformation.