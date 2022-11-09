We Discovered 295 Illegal Connections To Our Pipelines – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on Wednesday said it discovered 295 illegal connections to its pipeline.

NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari made this disclosure at a Legislative Transparency & Accountability Summit in Abuja.

“We have seen thousands of illegal refineries that we have taken down in the last 45 months. We have seen connection in a 200 kilometre line. we have up to 295 illegal connections to our pipelines and many of them have been there for years,” he said.

The summit was organised by the House of Representatives Anti-Corruption Committee with the theme, ‘Enhancing Transparency & Accountability in the Oil & Gas Sector’.

Kyari said as a result of oil theft, production equally came down to about 1.1 million barrels from 1.8 million about January of last year.

He, however, made it clear that not all the oil were stolen, explaining that “companies will stop injecting oil into the pipeline the moment they discover that they cannot get to the terminal”.