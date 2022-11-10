11 Burnt Beyond Recognition In Kogi Crash

Eleven persons have been burnt beyond recognition in a multiple crash along Ejule-Ochadamu by Olofu Bridge, Ochadamu area of Kogi State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying, the unfortunate mishap involved 20 vehicles.

FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, described the crash as avoidable and unfortunate, calling on drivers to regularly maintain their vehicles.

“The crash investigation team revealed that the fatal crash involved a total of 18 people. Out of the number, a total of seven victims comprising three males and four females sustained various degrees of injuries, while the remaining 11 whose sexuality could not be ascertained at the time of carrying out the rescue were burnt beyond recognition,” the statement read.

“The investigation further revealed that the main causes of the crash and subsequent fire outbreak that claimed the innocent lives of the victims are road obstruction and break failure; a mechanical deficiency that impacted negatively on the functionality of the braking system of the vehicle.

“As at the time of this statement, the emergency rescue team of the Corps has concluded the rescue of the injured persons to the hospital while the burnt victims were also evacuated.”

He said the FRS acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, has deployed personnel to ensure prompt clearing of obstructions and free flow of traffic on the affected part of the road.

While decrying the dangers and damages that come from poor vehicle maintenance, wanton neglect of signs and warnings about mechanical deficiencies in the vehicle and driving against the legal speed limit, the Acting Corps Marshal further directed Commanding Officers to intensify sensitization and routine inspection for all fleet operators nationwide.

He equally urged the public to always patronize the FRSC toll-free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM which are always available for all road users to report emergencies at any given time.