2023: Channels TV To Commence Presidential Town Hall Series

Multiple award-winning broadcast network, Channels Television, will commence its presidential town hall series for the 2023 elections on Sunday.

Leading presidential candidates are expected to feature in the series.

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, are slated to open the series on Sunday at 7pm (WAT).

The town hall series is supported by UK Aid, Hope Action Progress for Women and Youth in Politics, Situation Room, Yiaga Africa and the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL).

You can watch the presidential series live on DSTV:420 | Sky UK: 518 | Live Stream: www.channelstv.com/live