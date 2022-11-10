Advertisement

Eight Americans Of Nigerian Descent Who Won US Mid-Term Polls

Donatus Anichukwueze  
Updated November 10, 2022
Some Americans of Nigerian descent that won in the 2022 US mid-term polls

 

The United States mid-term election saw some Americans of Nigerian descent emerge victorious in various positions.

Results have been released for most states while other states are still tallying votes to determine winners of the election which was held on November 8.

In the wake of the development, President Muhammadu Buhari sent his congratulations.

“Restating his unflinching support for every Nigerian excelling at home and abroad, President Buhari believes that compatriots who succeed in good causes are assets to the nation and the continent, noting that their contributions will always be remembered and celebrated,” presidential aide Femi Adesina said in a statement on Wednesday.

Below are some of the Nigerians that have been declared winners in the election:

Segun Adeyina

Segun Adeyina. Facebook/Segun Adeyina

 

He won for Georgia State Representative in District 110.

 

Gabe Okoye

Gabe Okoye. Facebook/Gabe Okoye

 

Okoye won for Georgia State Representative in District 102.

Solomon Adesanya

Solomon Adesanya. Facebook/Solomon Adesanya

 

He was elected as the Georgia State Representative, District 43.

Tish Naghise

Tish Naghise. Facebook/Tish Naghise

 

Nagishe was elected as Georgia State Representative District 68.

Phil Olaleye

Phil Olaleye. Facebook/Phil Olaleye

 

Elected as Georgia State Representative District 59.

Carol Kazeem

Carol Kazeem. Facebook/Carol Kazeem

Kazeem won the Pennsylvania State Representative District 159.

 

Dr. Oye Owolewa

Oye Owolewa. Facebook/Oye Owolewa

 

Owolewa got re-elected to the US House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington DC.

 

Esther Agbaje

Esther Agbaje. Twitter/@go4esther

 

She won her seat as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B.



