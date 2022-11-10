Kaduna Govt Debunks Fresh Bandit Attack On Kaduna-Abuja Road

The Kaduna State Government has debunked online messages about a fresh bandit attack and an alleged blockade of the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Thursday, described the reports as false and mischievous and advised citizens and road users to disregard it.

The statement explained that the state government is in constant touch with security agencies in the area, and constantly following security situation on the Kaduna-Abuja Road and other locations under places.

Aruwan noted that the government is not living in denial of security challenges confronting the state. He, however, described as quite unfortunate how some individuals and groups continue to undermine the sacrifices of security agencies and the government.

Boko Haram terrorists had attacked a moving Abuja-Kaduna passenger train on March 28, 2022.

READ ALSO: 446 People Killed In Kaduna Within Six Months – Govt

The insurgents had blown up the rail track and bombed the moving train, killing some and abducting more than 60 passengers. The unprecedented attack had attracted international and national outrage.

The terrorists, who attacked the train in Kaduna, released hostages piecemeal with the last release being on October 5, 2022.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had suspended services along the route but announced resumption in November.