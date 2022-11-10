Police Arrest Wanted Ambazonian Separatist Leader In Taraba

The police authorities in Taraba have arrested the Cameroon Ambazonia commander terrorizing some communities bordering the Republic of Cameroon for years.

The Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Sokoya disclosed this during a press conference in Jalingo to sensitize political party leaders on the need for violence-free polls in the state.

Sokoya said the arrest of the Ambazonia leader, popularly known as General Bazil, is a sequel to intelligence gathering over the years on his nefarious acts.

“It is a fact that the Commander of Ambazonia separatist warlords was arrested here in Nigeria,” the CP said.

“The antecedent was that he will commit a crime here in Nigeria, he will run to Cameroon, commit a crime in Cameroon and run down to Nigeria. Eventually, through the help of our community there, we were able to arrest him and i give you the assurance that he will be prosecuted.”

Five local government areas including Sardauna, Gashaka, Kurmi, Ussa and Takum are bordering the Republic of Cameroon.

These communities have over the years suffered attacks from the Ambazonian separatist rebels of the Republic of Cameroon with the latest on the Manga community which led to the killing of 12 residents, including the traditional ruler of the community.

According to the police, the Cameroonian Ambazonian separatist leader is in their net and an investigation has been launched to arrest other gang members.

He was arrested in the Kurmi Local Government Area of the state and already other Ambazonian rebels are threatening to burn down the community should he not be handed back to them.

The police commissioner also used the opportunity of the press conference to warn against vote buying, thuggery and social vices that could lead to violence, insisting the Command will not tolerate trouble makers in the 2023 polls.

“We should all abide by the new Electoral Act, avoid all forms of violence. I want to assure that with the step taken by political party leaders here, Taraba will be free of violence, no vote buying, slanderous words by opponents, destruction of political party billboards among others”

“By virtue of this exercise which is pivoted on the magnanimity of the Inspector General of Police, I want to reiterate here that the fact that we are focusing on election does not mean that we have already suspended or forgotten about our statutory duties in the maintenance of law and order,” the commissioner added.

Political party leaders present distanced themselves from the arrested Cameroonian Ambazonian warlord, insisting that they will work towards a violence free poll.

They however stressed that they are prepared for the forthcoming general election and will not tolerate backstabbing in any form.

The suspected Ambazonian separatist warlord has been on the watch list of security agencies in Nigeria and also the Republic of Cameroon.