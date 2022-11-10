There Is Hope For Nigeria, A National Rebirth Is Possible – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is of the opinion that though the present predicaments within the country are very unpleasant, still there is a ray of hope for Nigeria.

Mr Obi who stated this during his presidential campaign which held at the IBB Square in Makurdi, Benue State on Wednesday, further asserted that “a national rebirth” is possible come 2023.

While thanking the Benue ‘OBIdients’ for an awesome outing and show of love, the LP flagbearer stated that the level of patriotism, commitment and warm embrace of the party’s message is gratifying.

At the campaign where People With Disabilities (PWD) were well represented, the former Anambra State governor said his commitment to the welfare of PWDs remains unfettered.

Prior to his speech, the Labour party’s governorship candidate in the state, He-man Hembe had asked Obi to look into the attacks by suspected herdsmen that has left nearly two million people displaced with many lives lost.

Reacting Mr Obi lamented that the Federal Government paid lip service to halting Benue killings.

He, however, went on to assure Benue residents of public safety and security that will improve their productive capacity, and a deliberate policy to boost food production.